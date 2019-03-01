Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin facing public condemnation over photo with ‘three percenters’

Idaho’s Lt. Gov. is facing public criticism — and calls to step down from her position — after a photo was posted to, and then quickly deleted from, social media Thursday evening.

The photo posted on Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Facebook account, shows McGeachin standing in front of her Statehouse office door with two men.

In the photo, the men are displaying identical hand gestures while McGeachin makes a heart-shaped gesture with her hands.

Both men are wearing orange shirts reading “ Engel,” referring to Idahoan Todd C. Engel.

In July, A Nevada federal judge sentenced Engel to 14 years in prison for his role in the April 2014 Bunkerville, Nevada, standoff that took place when federal officials were removing Cliven Bundy’s cattle that were trespassing on federal public lands. During the standoff, Engel brandished a loaded AR-15 assault rifle at officers while he hid behind concrete barriers on an Interstate 15 overpass.

The men’s shirts also include Engel’s federal Bureau of Prisons inmate number and “Lompoc,” the federal penitentiary where Engel is housed.

Anti-Defamation League right-wing extremism expert Mark Pitcavage explained to the Statesman on Friday what the men’s hand gestures mean and why they are referencing Engel.

“Todd Engel has a sort of martyr status within the Patriot movement because he got such a long prison sentence. Where some of the other people who were involved with related activities either got no sentence at all or much lighter prison sentences,” Pitcavage said. “There are people who support him and are rallying support to get his sentence overturned or get him a new trial.”

“One group set up for that purpose is the Idaho Political Prisoner Foundation,” which was started by Anthony Dephue and James Ward.

Pitcavage believes these are the two men in the photo with McGeachin.

“Wearing the jail garb is related to that campaign,” he said.

“The three-percenter hand gesture is very similar to the ‘OK’ hand gesture with its recent controversial attributions over the past two years, especially if they happen to do it from a certain angle.”

As for the men’s hand-gestures, Pitcavage explains, “I do not think there is anything to suppositions that these guys were trying to do any kind of ‘white power’ symbol. I think they were doing a three-percenter symbol.”

Three-percenters are not white supremacists or white nationalists, but they are a different branch of extremism with an anti-government focus, Pitcavage said.

“But that does not mean this whole thing is not really problematic,” he said, referring to the photo. “Three-percenters are extremists. They are part of the militia movement. This does not mean they are less extreme than white supremacists. They have a different extreme ideology and for a prominent politician like a lieutenant governor to have relationships with militia-types, that is very concerning.”

The Statesman learned of photo Thursday evening and immediately reached out to McGeachin’s and Gov. Brad Little’s offices for comment. The Statesman has not yet heard back from either official.