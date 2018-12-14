Idaho Fish and Game taps an in-house fish guy to replace outgoing director Virgil Moore

Idaho Fish and Game on Friday named the agency’s new leader: deputy director Ed Schriever.

Schriever has worked at Fish and Game for 35 years, rising through the ranks from his first job there as a fish culturist, to positions as a fish biologist, hatcheries manager, fisheries bureau chief and, most recently, deputy director of operations.

“Idaho is one of the last best places in the world,” Schriever said in a news release. “Our legacy of fishing, hunting, trapping and wildlife-based recreation is inseparable with Idaho’s outdoor heritage, culture and quality of life.“

The fish expert is replacing longtime director Virgil Moore, 67, who’s stepping down on Jan. 13. Moore oversaw the federal delisting and state management of wolves, according to an earlier story by The Associated Press.

“After careful consideration of a pool of highly qualified candidates, we selected deputy director Schriever based on his long history of leadership within the agency and deep knowledge of Idaho’s fish and wildlife, as well as his understanding of the issues facing wildlife management,” Fish and Game Commission Chairman Derick Attebury said in the news release.

Schriever, 59, lives in Boise. He received a bachelor’s degree in fisheries from Oregon State University.

The Fish and Game director oversees 580 employees in the state and a yearly budget of $125 million at an agency whose goal is to protect and manage Idaho’s wildlife. The director is the only employee of the Fish and Game Commission, which oversees rules and budgets around fishing, hunting, trapping and wildlife management.