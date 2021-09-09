Canyon County voters: Here is who will be on your November ballot

Campaign season is here. Voters in Canyon County’s 10 cities will choose from over 90 candidates running for mayoralties, city councils and boards governing fire, recreation and cemetery districts in the November election.

Voters also will pick from 32 candidates seeking terms on the Nampa, Vallivue, Caldwell, Middleton, Parma, Wilder, Melba, Marsing, Notus and Homedale school boards.

Voters in Nampa, Caldwell, Greenleaf, Melba and Notus have mayor’s races on their ballots. Greenleaf, Melba and Notus have only incumbents running for mayor.

Canyon County voters will select from nearly 100 candidates running various city offices in the November election. A voter casts a ballot O’Connor Field House in Caldwell. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling is running for re-election against challenger Jerrold Smith.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Debbie Kling

Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas, who served for 24 years, announced his retirement in April.

“Other than family, serving as mayor has been the most humbling and treasured experience in my life,” Nancolas said in a news release. “It is an honor and privilege to have been able to serve this incredible city for the past 33+ years!”

Garret Nancolas

Two current Caldwell city councilmen are running to replace Nancolas: disgraced former state Sen. John McGee, who was elected to the City Council in 2019; and Jarom Wagoner, who also was elected to the council in 2019. Other challengers include Jorge D. Arancivia, Nicole Hyland and Chris Trakel.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Nampa City Councilwoman Jeanne Mutchie is not seeking re-election. Jeff Cornilles and Natalie Jangula are running to replace Mutchie.

A state law enacted last year requires cities with populations that exceed 100,000 to end citywide elections. According to the 2020 census data released in August, Nampa’s population just barely exceeds the 100,000 mark. But the data were released too late to allow Nampa to conduct district elections this year; the city, now home to 100,200 people, will have its usual at-large elections in November and draw council districts in time for the next city elections in 2023.

All of the positions on the ballot have four-year terms.

The candidates met Idaho’s filing deadline on Friday, but many filings were not available on the Canyon County Elections website until Wednesday. A county spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that some candidate information could still change.

Below are the candidates voters in the 10 cities will have to choose from on Election Day:

Nampa

Mayor

Debbie Kling, incumbent

Jerrold P. Smith

City Council Seat 1

Rebecca L. Fisk

Victor Rodriguez, incumbent

City Council Seat 3

Jeff Cornilles

Natalie Jangula

City Council Seat 5

Randy Haverfield, incumbent

Rosie Soto Mustic

Nampa Fire Commissioner Sub-District 1

Cleo R. Miller

Nampa Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2

Paul Jones

Kenneth W. Wroten

Nampa Fire Commissioner Sub-District 4

Frank Wolfkiel

Upper Deer Flat Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2

Norman Shroll

Upper Deer Flat Fire Commissioner Sub-District 3

Brian Rhom

Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 3

Tracey Pearson

Chandra Reyna

Allison L. Westfall, incumbent

Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 4

Brook D. Taylor

Sarah Riley

Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 5

Jeff Kirkman

Patrick Tanner

Vallivue School Board Trustee Zone 1

Clay Christensen

Jeff Forsberg, incumbent

Jackie Groves

Vallivue School Board Trustee Zone 2

Jennifer Cox, incumbent

Caldwell

Mayor

Jorge D. Arancivia

Nicole Hyland

John McGee

Chris Trakel

Jarom Wagoner

City Council Seat 1

Brad Doty

Joe Martinez

Mike Pollard, incumbent

Brett Slaughter

City Council Seat 2

Dennis Callsen, incumbent

Shawn Harman

Florina Ruvio

Chuck Stadick

City Council Seat 3

John Carter

Robert M. (Rob) Hopper, incumbent

T. Michael

Diana Register

Zachary Strong

Caldwell Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2

Curt E. Krantz

Caldwell School Board Trustee Zone 1

Brittany Gish

Trish Robertson

Caldwell School Board Trustee Zone 5

Marisela Pesina, incumbent

Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Commissioner District 3

Connie J. Hill

Middleton

City Council, pick two

Jeff Garner, incumbent

Rob Kiser, incumbent

David Murray

Middleton Fire Commissioner Sub-District 1

Jackie D. Potter, incumbent

Middleton Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2

Timothy P. O’Meara, incumbent

Middleton School Board Trustee Zone 1

Jay Clark

Marcee Squire Clark

Aleisha McConkie, incumbent

Middleton School Board Trustee Zone 2

Kirk Adams, incumbent

Alisha Hickman

Cynthia Powell

Middleton School Board Trustee Zone 4

Pamela Wagoner, incumbent

Middleton Recreation Director Sub-District 2

Bo Mackey, incumbent

Shawn Maybon

Middleton Recreation Director Sub-District 3

Mike Okamur, incumbent

Middleton Recreation Director Sub-District 4

Deborah Sandborgh, incumbent

Parma

City Council

Von Bowman, incumbent

Scott R. Hoskins

Michael Y Richard

Parma Fire Commissioner Sub-District 1

Michael “Nick” Kingery, incumbent

Parma Fire Commissioner Sub-District 3

Lorraine M. Elfering, incumbent

Parma School Board Trustee Zone 2

Paige Goodson, incumbent

Parma School Board Trustee Zone 5

Onesimo Eguia, incumbent

Parma Cemetery Commissioner Sub-District 3

Tom Sells

Roswell Cemetery Commissioner Sub District 1

Robert Robins

Roswell Cemetery Commissioner Sub-District 2

Gregg Story

Wilder

Wilder City Council

Darrell Jackson, incumbent

Tiffany Murray

Wilder Fire Commissioner Sub-District 3

Mike Gooding, Incumbent

Wilder School Board Trustee Zone 1

Jeb Bechtel, incumbent

Wilder School Board Trustee Zone 5

Brittney Josoff, incumbent

Greenleaf

Greenleaf Mayor

Brad Holton, incumbent

Greenleaf City Council Seat 3

Rachel Brobeck

Kurt Kopadt, incumbent

Greenleaf City Council Seat 4

Daniel F (Dan) Hyer

Brandon Shores

Melba

Melba City Mayor

Cory Dickard, incumbent

Melba City Council

Hal W. Forsgren, incumbent

Chris Hindurliter

Melba Cemetery Commissioner Sub-District 3

Kelly V. Leavitt

Melba School Board Trustee Zone 1

Jason Knopp, incumbent

Marsing

Marsing School Board Trustee Zone 1

Jason Sevy, incumbent

Marsing School Board Trustee Zone 3

Luke Ankeny, incumbent

Marsing School Board Trustee Zone 5

O.J. Barber, incumbent

Notus

Notus Mayor

David Porterfield, incumbent

Randall Taylor

Notus City Council

Bonnie M. Emly, incumbent

Notus School Board Trustee Zone 1

John V. Baldazo

Notus School Board Trustee Zone 5

Niki R. Sorrell, incumbent

Homedale

Homedale Fire Commissioner

Ric Uria, incumbent

Homedale School Board Trustee Zone 3

Dwayne Fisher, incumbent

—

Go to IdahoStatesman.com/Election from now through Election Day for the latest on local races.

Rachel Spacek covers western Ada and eastern Canyon counties. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Spacek at rspacek@idahostatesman.com.