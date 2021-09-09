Elections
Canyon County voters: Here is who will be on your November ballot
Campaign season is here. Voters in Canyon County’s 10 cities will choose from over 90 candidates running for mayoralties, city councils and boards governing fire, recreation and cemetery districts in the November election.
Voters also will pick from 32 candidates seeking terms on the Nampa, Vallivue, Caldwell, Middleton, Parma, Wilder, Melba, Marsing, Notus and Homedale school boards.
Voters in Nampa, Caldwell, Greenleaf, Melba and Notus have mayor’s races on their ballots. Greenleaf, Melba and Notus have only incumbents running for mayor.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling is running for re-election against challenger Jerrold Smith.
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas, who served for 24 years, announced his retirement in April.
“Other than family, serving as mayor has been the most humbling and treasured experience in my life,” Nancolas said in a news release. “It is an honor and privilege to have been able to serve this incredible city for the past 33+ years!”
Two current Caldwell city councilmen are running to replace Nancolas: disgraced former state Sen. John McGee, who was elected to the City Council in 2019; and Jarom Wagoner, who also was elected to the council in 2019. Other challengers include Jorge D. Arancivia, Nicole Hyland and Chris Trakel.
Nampa City Councilwoman Jeanne Mutchie is not seeking re-election. Jeff Cornilles and Natalie Jangula are running to replace Mutchie.
A state law enacted last year requires cities with populations that exceed 100,000 to end citywide elections. According to the 2020 census data released in August, Nampa’s population just barely exceeds the 100,000 mark. But the data were released too late to allow Nampa to conduct district elections this year; the city, now home to 100,200 people, will have its usual at-large elections in November and draw council districts in time for the next city elections in 2023.
All of the positions on the ballot have four-year terms.
The candidates met Idaho’s filing deadline on Friday, but many filings were not available on the Canyon County Elections website until Wednesday. A county spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that some candidate information could still change.
Below are the candidates voters in the 10 cities will have to choose from on Election Day:
Nampa
Mayor
Debbie Kling, incumbent
Jerrold P. Smith
City Council Seat 1
Rebecca L. Fisk
Victor Rodriguez, incumbent
City Council Seat 3
Jeff Cornilles
Natalie Jangula
City Council Seat 5
Randy Haverfield, incumbent
Rosie Soto Mustic
Nampa Fire Commissioner Sub-District 1
Cleo R. Miller
Nampa Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2
Paul Jones
Kenneth W. Wroten
Nampa Fire Commissioner Sub-District 4
Frank Wolfkiel
Upper Deer Flat Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2
Norman Shroll
Upper Deer Flat Fire Commissioner Sub-District 3
Brian Rhom
Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 3
Tracey Pearson
Chandra Reyna
Allison L. Westfall, incumbent
Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 4
Brook D. Taylor
Sarah Riley
Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 5
Jeff Kirkman
Patrick Tanner
Vallivue School Board Trustee Zone 1
Clay Christensen
Jeff Forsberg, incumbent
Jackie Groves
Vallivue School Board Trustee Zone 2
Jennifer Cox, incumbent
Caldwell
Mayor
Jorge D. Arancivia
Nicole Hyland
John McGee
Chris Trakel
Jarom Wagoner
City Council Seat 1
Brad Doty
Joe Martinez
Mike Pollard, incumbent
Brett Slaughter
City Council Seat 2
Dennis Callsen, incumbent
Shawn Harman
Florina Ruvio
Chuck Stadick
City Council Seat 3
John Carter
Robert M. (Rob) Hopper, incumbent
T. Michael
Diana Register
Zachary Strong
Caldwell Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2
Curt E. Krantz
Caldwell School Board Trustee Zone 1
Brittany Gish
Trish Robertson
Caldwell School Board Trustee Zone 5
Marisela Pesina, incumbent
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Commissioner District 3
Connie J. Hill
Middleton
City Council, pick two
Jeff Garner, incumbent
Rob Kiser, incumbent
David Murray
Middleton Fire Commissioner Sub-District 1
Jackie D. Potter, incumbent
Middleton Fire Commissioner Sub-District 2
Timothy P. O’Meara, incumbent
Middleton School Board Trustee Zone 1
Jay Clark
Marcee Squire Clark
Aleisha McConkie, incumbent
Middleton School Board Trustee Zone 2
Kirk Adams, incumbent
Alisha Hickman
Cynthia Powell
Middleton School Board Trustee Zone 4
Pamela Wagoner, incumbent
Middleton Recreation Director Sub-District 2
Bo Mackey, incumbent
Shawn Maybon
Middleton Recreation Director Sub-District 3
Mike Okamur, incumbent
Middleton Recreation Director Sub-District 4
Deborah Sandborgh, incumbent
Parma
City Council
Von Bowman, incumbent
Scott R. Hoskins
Michael Y Richard
Parma Fire Commissioner Sub-District 1
Michael “Nick” Kingery, incumbent
Parma Fire Commissioner Sub-District 3
Lorraine M. Elfering, incumbent
Parma School Board Trustee Zone 2
Paige Goodson, incumbent
Parma School Board Trustee Zone 5
Onesimo Eguia, incumbent
Parma Cemetery Commissioner Sub-District 3
Tom Sells
Roswell Cemetery Commissioner Sub District 1
Robert Robins
Roswell Cemetery Commissioner Sub-District 2
Gregg Story
Wilder
Wilder City Council
Darrell Jackson, incumbent
Tiffany Murray
Wilder Fire Commissioner Sub-District 3
Mike Gooding, Incumbent
Wilder School Board Trustee Zone 1
Jeb Bechtel, incumbent
Wilder School Board Trustee Zone 5
Brittney Josoff, incumbent
Greenleaf
Greenleaf Mayor
Brad Holton, incumbent
Greenleaf City Council Seat 3
Rachel Brobeck
Kurt Kopadt, incumbent
Greenleaf City Council Seat 4
Daniel F (Dan) Hyer
Brandon Shores
Melba
Melba City Mayor
Cory Dickard, incumbent
Melba City Council
Hal W. Forsgren, incumbent
Chris Hindurliter
Melba Cemetery Commissioner Sub-District 3
Kelly V. Leavitt
Melba School Board Trustee Zone 1
Jason Knopp, incumbent
Marsing
Marsing School Board Trustee Zone 1
Jason Sevy, incumbent
Marsing School Board Trustee Zone 3
Luke Ankeny, incumbent
Marsing School Board Trustee Zone 5
O.J. Barber, incumbent
Notus
Notus Mayor
David Porterfield, incumbent
Randall Taylor
Notus City Council
Bonnie M. Emly, incumbent
Notus School Board Trustee Zone 1
John V. Baldazo
Notus School Board Trustee Zone 5
Niki R. Sorrell, incumbent
Homedale
Homedale Fire Commissioner
Ric Uria, incumbent
Homedale School Board Trustee Zone 3
Dwayne Fisher, incumbent
—
Go to IdahoStatesman.com/Election from now through Election Day for the latest on local races.
Rachel Spacek covers western Ada and eastern Canyon counties. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Spacek at rspacek@idahostatesman.com.
