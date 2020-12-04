The margin in this ACHD election was 2 votes. After a recount, it’s 4 votes. Who won?

Longtime Ada County Highway District commissioner Rebecca Arnold is on her way out after a recount determined that political newcomer Alexis Pickering ousted the Boise attorney.

Pickering, a health strategist for the Central and Southwest districts, led by just 2 votes (15,735-15,733) after the Election Day count in the race in District 2, which generally extends from the Boise River west to Linder Road, south of Ustick Road and north of Interstate 84, including part of the Boise Bench. The fact that the margin was less than .1% meant Arnold was entitled to a recount free of cost under Idaho law.

The recount, completed Friday, according to a news release from the Ada County Clerk’s Office, showed Pickering with a winning margin of 4 votes, 15,745-15,741. The county’s election office conducted the recount, and it was overseen by Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts’ office.

ACHD commissioners are elected in nonpartisan races and serve four-year terms. The highway district helps form the county’s policy and planning on roads, traffic, transportation, maintenance and operations, and pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Arnold was a four-term incumbent who was first elected to ACHD in 2004.

The Ada County Clerk’s Office began the recount on Monday, Nov. 30.