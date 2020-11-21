Ada County sets election recount in ACHD race where challenger leads incumbent by 2 votes

The Ada County Clerk’s Office has scheduled a recount for 9 a.m. Nov. 30 in the Ada County Highway District election in which the candidates are separated by just two votes.

According to Election Day results, political newcomer Alexis Pickering beat four-term incumbent Rebecca Arnold, a Boise lawyer, by just two votes, 15,735 to 15,733.

Arnold requested the recount in the District 2 race. The results were within the threshold of less than .1% for a free recount under Idaho law.

According to a news release from the Ada County Clerk’s Office, it will conduct a logic and accuracy test to ensure the tabulation equipment is working accurately. The process then will involve a hand recount of at least 1,575 ballots, which is 5% of the 31,468 ballots cast in the race.

Officials then do a machine recount of the same ballots to ensure the accuracy of the machines. The full recount is expected to take four to five days because of the high volume of absentee and early votes cast during this election.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The recount will continue daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until it is complete.