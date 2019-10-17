Here’s which Eagle mayoral candidates got donations to their campaign — and who gave

Eagle’s mayoral candidates raked in a total of $40,477, with challenger Jason Pierce collecting more than half of that sum.

Pierce, who raised $25,530, has been a member of the city’s Parks and Pathways Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission, urban renewal board, and City Council, as well as the Eagle Kiwanis Club and he Eagle Chamber of Commerce. He is the owner of IdaCable, a computer cable installer.

Nearly half of Pierce’s 40 donors gave the maximum of $1,000. He received $3,000 from the McLeod family, which owns the nearly 23,000 acres of land in the Eagle Foothills that the family is developing into the Avimor planned community in partnership with local developer Dan Richter. In 2003, Ada County allowed Avimor to develop 900 of the 23,000 acres. It has sought annexation into Eagle so it can keep expanding, but it faces resistance from Eagle’s current City Council and Mayor Stan Ridgeway, who is running for re-election.

Other $1,000 donations came from the wife of Dan Richter and from Bradley Pfannmuller, both managing partners at Avimor. He also received $1,000 apiece from Dennis Dillon and his wife, Joan and Brad Dillon and his wife, April — owners of Dennis Dillon Auto in Boise.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ridgeway’s campaign raised $12,138, of which only one donation was the maximum $1,000, given by Robert Grubb, who manages a construction company. Ridgeway also received a $500 donation from Republic Services, which manages Eagle’s trash collection.

Ridgeway moved to Eagle over 10 years ago from Juneau, Alaska. He served on the Eagle City Council before he was elected mayor, a full-time position, in 2015.

Christopher Hadden, the former global operations manager for Honeywell, raised $2,808.50, most of which came from his own pocket. In 2018, he ran for the Ada County Highway District Commission but lost.

The fourth mayoral candidate, Jeff Kunz, has dropped out of the race.

This first round of campaign finance filings includes donations submitted through Sept. 30. The next filing deadline, Oct. 29, will cover funds raised between Oct. 1 and Oct. 20.

A full searchable database is included below. Type in a donor or candidate’s name.

A citizens group will host a forum of Eagle’s mayoral and city council candidates at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Eagle Public Library, 100 N. Stierman Way. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.