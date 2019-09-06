West Ada

Here’s who’s running for mayor and City Council in Eagle

Eagle’s population has nearly tripled since 2000. It’s going to keep growing.

Eagle, a Boise suburb that shares a border with Meridian and Star, has nearly tripled in size since 2000. It's expected to add more residents as the area grows and develops, adding more houses and apartments. By
Up Next
Eagle, a Boise suburb that shares a border with Meridian and Star, has nearly tripled in size since 2000. It's expected to add more residents as the area grows and develops, adding more houses and apartments. By
EAGLE

Eagle voters will face a range of candidates when they head to the ballot box in November to elect a mayor and two city council members.

Mayor Stan Ridgeway is asking voters to reward him with a second term. Since he took office in 2016, he has worked to increase transparency around the mayor’s office, organize the city’s budget and help brand the city. A small group of residents frustrated with the city’s growth earlier this year pushed to recall Ridgeway, although the effort faded in the run-up to the election.

Incumbent council members Jill Mitchell and Stan Bastian also seek re-election.

The city’s leaders will confront a variety of challenges associated with growth. The future mayor must deal with the city’s lawsuit against Eagle Water Co., a small private water company whose owners hope to sell out to Suez Water. The council will also deal with land use decisions as Eagle grows from a rural town into a full-service city, with employment and retail centers.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. Council members are elected at large. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Mayor

  • Stan Ridgeway
  • Jason Pierce
  • Christopher Hadden
  • Jeff Kunz

City Council

  • Charles Buan
  • Jill Mitchell
  • Dave Parrie
  • Stan Bastian
  • Brad Pike
Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Kate Talerico
Kate Talerico
Kate reports on West Ada and Canyon County for the Idaho Statesman. She previously wrote for the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Providence Business News. She has been published in The Atlantic and BuzzFeed News. Kate graduated from Brown University with a degree in urban studies.
  Comments  