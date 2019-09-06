Here’s who’s running for mayor and City Council in Eagle

Eagle’s population has nearly tripled since 2000. It’s going to keep growing. Eagle, a Boise suburb that shares a border with Meridian and Star, has nearly tripled in size since 2000. It's expected to add more residents as the area grows and develops, adding more houses and apartments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eagle, a Boise suburb that shares a border with Meridian and Star, has nearly tripled in size since 2000. It's expected to add more residents as the area grows and develops, adding more houses and apartments.

Eagle voters will face a range of candidates when they head to the ballot box in November to elect a mayor and two city council members.

Mayor Stan Ridgeway is asking voters to reward him with a second term. Since he took office in 2016, he has worked to increase transparency around the mayor’s office, organize the city’s budget and help brand the city. A small group of residents frustrated with the city’s growth earlier this year pushed to recall Ridgeway, although the effort faded in the run-up to the election.

Incumbent council members Jill Mitchell and Stan Bastian also seek re-election.

The city’s leaders will confront a variety of challenges associated with growth. The future mayor must deal with the city’s lawsuit against Eagle Water Co., a small private water company whose owners hope to sell out to Suez Water. The council will also deal with land use decisions as Eagle grows from a rural town into a full-service city, with employment and retail centers.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. Council members are elected at large. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Mayor

Stan Ridgeway

Jason Pierce

Christopher Hadden

Jeff Kunz

City Council

Charles Buan

Jill Mitchell

Dave Parrie

Stan Bastian

Brad Pike