West Ada
Here’s who’s running for mayor and City Council in Eagle
Eagle’s population has nearly tripled since 2000. It’s going to keep growing.
Eagle voters will face a range of candidates when they head to the ballot box in November to elect a mayor and two city council members.
Mayor Stan Ridgeway is asking voters to reward him with a second term. Since he took office in 2016, he has worked to increase transparency around the mayor’s office, organize the city’s budget and help brand the city. A small group of residents frustrated with the city’s growth earlier this year pushed to recall Ridgeway, although the effort faded in the run-up to the election.
Incumbent council members Jill Mitchell and Stan Bastian also seek re-election.
The city’s leaders will confront a variety of challenges associated with growth. The future mayor must deal with the city’s lawsuit against Eagle Water Co., a small private water company whose owners hope to sell out to Suez Water. The council will also deal with land use decisions as Eagle grows from a rural town into a full-service city, with employment and retail centers.
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. Council members are elected at large. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.
Mayor
- Stan Ridgeway
- Jason Pierce
- Christopher Hadden
- Jeff Kunz
City Council
- Charles Buan
- Jill Mitchell
- Dave Parrie
- Stan Bastian
- Brad Pike
Comments