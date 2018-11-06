A lot of Idahoans voted early this year. Officials still expect high turnout Tuesday

Interest in the Idaho governor’s race and two statewide ballot measures appear to have fueled a large turnout for early and absentee voting ahead of Tuesday’s election.

A total of 159,981 ballots were cast statewide before polls opened at 8 a.m. this morning, said Tim Hurst, chief deputy clerk at the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. That’s 63 percent higher than four years ago, during the last midterm election.

“It’s issues and candidates that drive turnout,” Hurst said.

Republican Brad Little and Democrat Paulette Jordan are vying to replace three-term Gov. Butch Otter. Proposition 1 would reinstate historical horse racing machines while Proposition 2 would expand Medicaid coverage in the state. There are also races for U.S. representatives, state lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state superintendent of public instruction and legislative seats, among others.

Voters from Ada and Canyon counties accounted for nearly half of the early ballots submitted. Ada County ballots totaled 60,646, while Canyon County voters submitted 13,691 ballots, representing 46.5 percent of the statewide total.

Early voting was the big difference maker. While the number of absentee ballots cast by Ada County voters rose nearly 10 percent from 2014, early voters increased 246 percent, from 35,155 ballots cast, compared to 10,158 in 2014. Absentee ballots returned totaled 29,072 — 94 percent of those mailed to voters who requested them. In 2014, 26,517 absentee ballots were turned in.

Chief Deputy Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane attributes the large early turnout to a couple of factors.

“There seems to be a lot of attention nationally on this election, just a lot of energy and then we have a lot of big things on our ballot,” he said. “The governor’s race seems really big, as well as the propositions.”

He expects the momentum to continue with a large turnout today.

“The reports I got and the photos I’ve seen showed we had some healthy lines right at 8 o’clock,” McGrane said.

There’s usually a lull during the late morning and early afternoon and then it picks up again about 4 p.m. as people start getting off work and continues until the polls close at 8 p.m., he said.

Nampa resident Jill Linder arrived at the Karcher Church of the Nazarene to vote about 7:45 a.m. Four other people were in line ahead of her and there were 10 to 15 behind her when the polls opened at 8, she said.

“People seemed to be in good spirits, except one guy who seemed to complain about everything,” Linder said.