A procrastinator’s guide to Idaho’s general election

Tuesday is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know about how to vote and who’s on your ballot.
Who should I vote for?
The best way to decide who you’ll vote for is by using our Voter Guide. It lets you compare candidates side-by-side and learn about their platforms in their own words. Plus, you can tailor a ballot built specifically for your districts.
If you’d like some recommendations, check out what endorsements candidates have picked up — from Clif Bar to Cher.
Idaho Statesman Editorial Board endorsements may help, too. Some use it to vote just as the board recommends. Others use it to vote just the opposite of the recommendations. Either way, it can be helpful.
How do I vote?
First, you must register. You can check whether you’re registered here. If not, Idaho allows same-day voter registration. To check if you’re registered, visit idahovotes.gov. To register at the polls, you’ll need a photo ID and proof of residency.
You’ll also need that photo ID to cast your vote — or, you can sign an affidavit confirming your identity. Find your polling place here.
If you run into any issues while voting, let us know — we want to hear about it.
Governor
Learn more about Democrat Paulette Jordan and Republican Brad Little through these candidate profiles. You can also read up on their campaign funding and spending, as well as their stances on education and nuclear waste. Their full voter guide responses, covering many other issues, are available here.
Still can’t decide? Revisit the candidates’ Idaho Public Television debate.
Proposition 1 and 2
Find out who is promoting Proposition 1 to reinstate historical horse racing machines and how their claims hold up.
What would Medicaid expansion mean for Idaho? We took an in-depth look at Proposition 2 to find out and asked lawmakers if they would uphold the will of the people if it passes.
To learn more, check out these stories:
Gov. Otter endorses Medicaid expansion, calling it an ‘Idaho-grown solution’
Kentucky judge rules historical horse racing is legal as Idaho votes on Prop 1
Other Idaho races
No matter who wins, Idaho’s next lieutenant governor will make history as the first woman elected to that position. Recap on the debate between Democrat Kristin Collum and Republican Janice McGeachin.
Idaho will get a new U.S. House member as Republican Russ Fulcher and Democrat Cristina McNeil vie for Rep. Raul Labrador’s seat in the 1st Congressional District. Here’s more on their IPTV debate.
The House seat for the 2nd Congressional District is also on the ballot. Read about incumbent Republican Mike Simpson’s debate with Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher.
The race for Secretary of State has been low-key. Learn more about it here.
Who should lead Idaho schools? Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra and Democrat Cindy Wilson are competing to be superintendent of public instruction title. Read up on their debate here.
In Ada County
Two Ada County Commission seats are up this fall. Here’s the scoop on candidates in both races.
There are also two seats up for grabs in the Ada County Highway District, which is separate from other county government. Candidates talked traffic jams and other transportation issues at a local forum last month.
CWI levy
The College of Western Idaho is back before voters this fall, asking for a tax increase to raise property taxes for a $49 million health science building. The measure would add $12.63 per year for 10 years to the tax bill of a $250,000 house. The owner of such a house now pays $21.47 per year toward CWI.
Two CWI trustee seats will also be decided. Only one is contested — learn more about the candidates here.
Vehicle registration fees
In July, the five-member ACHD Commission approved a ballot measure to raise the district’s vehicle registration fees, which haven’t gone up since 2009. Ada County residents will decide the measure’s fate Tuesday. If it passes, the annual fees would increase by 75 percent. Fees are on top of state registration fees. Read more here.
