Election Day 2018: Medicaid expansion passes, AP says

Welcome to the Idaho Statesman’s election night live blog. We’ll gather results and news of interest here from across the state, so check back for the latest updates throughout the night.

12:45 a.m. Ada County had 78.2 percent voter turnout this election, with a total of 192,303 ballots cast, according to the clerk’s office.

12:00 a.m. The Associated Press has called the Medicaid expansion as passing.

11:44 p.m.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Janice McGeachin is declaring victory in the lieutenant governor’s race.

Idaho’s next governor takes the stage. #idpol “Idaho is still a very red state.” pic.twitter.com/2HsXyCsFED — Cynthia Sewell (@CynthiaSewell) November 7, 2018

11:15 p.m. The Associated Press has declared Republican Brad Little the winner of the governor’s race.

Incumbent Ada County first district commissioner Jim Tibbs trails Diana Lachiondo by 7,000 votes with 108 0f 150 precincts reporting. Kendra Kenyon leads Sharon Ullman in the third district race by nearly 11,000 votes.

10:45 p.m. With 243 precincts reporting, Brad Little leads Paulette Jordan by nearly 23,000 votes. Janice McGeachin leads Kristin Collum in the lieutenant governor’s race by 15,000 votes. Russ Fulcher leads by 22,000 votes; Lawrence Wasden leads the AG race by more than 31,000 votes; Cindy Wilson leads the superintendent race by 14,000.

Voters against Prop 1 lead by 10,000; voters for Prop 2 lead by 58,000 votes.

10:15 p.m. With 146 precincts reporting, Brad Little leads Paulette Jordan in the governor’s race 73,709-59,744, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Janice McGeachin leads Kristin Collum 71,346-63,131.

Lawrence E. Denney leads Jill Humble in the Secretary of State race, 74,492-58,517. Cindy Wilson leads Sherri Ybarra by about 9,000 votes for superintendent.

9:57 p.m. For the first time tonight, Republican Brad Little has taken the lead in the gubernatorial race, leading Democrat Paulette Jordan 63,189-56,579 with 100 precincts reporting.

9:52 p.m. An update on a few races, with 57 precincts reporting:

Paulette Jordan leads Brad Little in the governor’s race 47,977-45,866

Kristen Collumn leads Janice McGeachin in the lieutenant governor’s race 50,633-47,734

Cindy Wilson leads Sherri Ybarra in the superintendent’s race 54,355-39,651

Voters in opposition of Proposition 1 (horse racing) lead 51,013-43,611

Voters in favor of Proposition 1 (Medicaid) lead 64,835-30,075

9:25 p.m. As far as propositions are concerned, Proposition 1 (horse racing) is a close race, where “No” leads by about 3,000 votes. For Proposition 2 (Medicaid), “Yes” leads by nearly 30,000 votes.

9:21 p.m. With 15 precincts reporting, Democrat Paulette Jordan has a lead over Republican Brad Little in the governor’s race; she leads 33,838 votes to 29,792. Cindy Wilson leads Sherri Ybarra in the superintendent’s race and Kristin Collum leads Janice McGeachin in the lieutenant governor’s race.

Republican Russ Fulcher (17,227) leads Democrat Cristina McNeil (12,159) in the District 1 congressional race.

9:02 p.m. The polls have closed in north Idaho, and the first results are trickling. In the governor’s race, Republican Brad Little has 2,547 votes compared to 885 for Democrat Paulette Jordan; just 11 of 952 precincts have reported.

8:51 p.m. The Associated Press is reporting that the GOP will keep control over the senate.

8:41

8:24 p.m.

Good evening Idaho! I’m at the GOP watch party tonight. We’ll be giving you live updates throughout the evening, so be sure to follow us @IdahoStatesman #IDpol #elections #Election2018 pic.twitter.com/sNc6byqDfd — K. (@hey_kgrey) November 7, 2018

8:18 p.m. Oaklee Swenson, 5, left, of Mountain Home, Suzanna Farris, 15, Makenna Farris, 13, both of Boise, and Lainee Martin, 11, of Rupert, get into a festive mood with balloons, hats and flags at the Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at the Riverside in Garden City.

Oaklee Swenson, 5, left, of Mountain Home, Suzanna Farris, 15, Makenna Farris, 13, both of Boise, and Lainee Martin, 11, of Rupert, get into a festive mood with balloons, hats and flags at the Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at the Riverside in Garden City. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

8 p.m. Polls around the Treasure Valley are officially closed. Here are stories to catch up on as we wait for the first Idaho results at 9 p.m.



