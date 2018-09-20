Jordan staffer left over campaign’s ‘detestable’ ties to independent tribal PAC

Since May, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan’s campaign has been advising on and fundraising for a new federal political action committee known as a “super PAC.”
Such political action committees have significant limits on how they can intertwine with candidates and their campaigns. The creation of the PAC and a Jordan senior campaign adviser’s role in securing a large donation to it was a large reason former Jordan campaign manager Michael Rosenow resigned last week, according to emails and documents obtained anonymously by the Statesman.
“I will have no part or complacency with this PAC,” Rosenow wrote in his Sept. 14 resignation letter.
The PAC, Strength and Progress, was created in July “to accept donations from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe ... for spending on Federal First Nations’ issues,” according to a statement from the PAC. Jordan is a member of the Tribe and formerly served on the Tribal Council.
A federal super PAC can raise unlimited amounts of money, which can only be spent on independent expenditures.
“The definition of an independent expenditure requires it to be made without the cooperation, consent or in consultation with the candidate,” Idaho Secretary of State Chief Deputy Tim Hurst said. “So any coordination between a PAC and a candidate is prohibited when making an independent expenditure.”
Jordan’s attorney and senior campaign adviser, Nate Kelly, insists neither he, Jordan nor the campaign have done anything improper or illegal in communicating with the Tribe about creating and funding the PAC.
“The Jordan Campaign has received no support in any way from Strength and Progress. There is nothing improper about these actions; there (sic) legality is unambiguous, and any innuendo to the contrary is completely false and intentionally misleading,” Kelly said in a written statement to the Statesman.
But the PAC has not yet spent any money it has received. Once it makes an expenditure, it is required to file an FEC report disclosing the amount spent, recipient and purpose of the expense.
“Based on the facts known thus far, we would likely have to take a close look at it if an expenditure is made,” Hurst said of the Strength and Purpose PAC.
The three staffers who resigned — Rosenow, communications director Lisa Newcomb and event scheduler Leah Nemeroff — all told the Statesman they had signed nondisclosure agreements when they joined the campaign and therefore could not discuss why each suddenly resigned on Sept 14 after being with the campaign for less than two months.
The campaign issued a news release the day after the staff exodus stating the departures were “part of a leadership transition” to a more Idaho-focused team.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more details throughout Thursday morning.
