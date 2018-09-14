Gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan’s campaign manager, communication manager resign

With less than two months to go until the Nov. 6 election, Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan’s campaign manager has resigned.

“I signed a (nondisclosure agreement) and cannot talk about why,” Michael Rosenow told the Statesman on Friday afternoon.

Communications director Lisa Newcomb said she has also resigned. She, too, signed a nondisclosure agreement when she joined the campaign and will not comment on her departure.

The Statesman has reached out to other members of Jordan’s campaign staff to find out if they, too, have resigned.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jordan’s cellphone’s voicemail was full, and she did not immediately respond to text or email messages.

Jordan will face Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little in the November election.

This is a breaking story, and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.