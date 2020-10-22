Federal officials in Idaho ready to handle any complaints of voting fraud, intimidation

Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office has indicated that federal law enforcement officials are on standby to investigate any alleged instances of voter fraud or discrimination at the polls next month.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis has appointed three assistant U.S. attorneys to lead the state’s efforts as part of the Justice Department’s national Election Day programming for Nov. 3, according to a news release from Davis’ office. One prosecutor for each of Idaho’s three federal courthouses — Raymond Patricco, Jack Haycock and Traci Whelan — will oversee the inquiries into any complaints of election fraud or voting-rights issues.

Federal law prohibits altering ballots, intimidating or bribing voters, and buying or selling votes. Any interactions that are designed to intimidate or disrupt voters at polling places could violate federal voting laws. Taking photos or videos of people trying to vote under the guise of trying to uncover illegal voting also might be a violation of voting laws, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted,” Davis said in the news release. “The Department of Justice must act to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Any and all complaints related to voting fraud or interference should be reported to federal authorities. All three of the federal prosecutors assigned to this issue will be on duty while polls are open. They can be reached at the following phone numbers:

Boise Office: 208-334-911

Pocatello Office: 208-251-0589

Coeur d’Alene Office: 208-676-7344

FBI special agents will be on standby across the country in case of complaints about fraud or other abuses surrounding voting. The FBI field office in Salt Lake City, which covers all of Idaho, can be reached by calling 801-579-1400.

For instances of direct violence or intimidation at the polls, call 911.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate,” Davis said. “It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”