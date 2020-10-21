Boise fire chief candidates discuss politics, health and more during public forum

The two finalists to become Boise’s next fire chief had an opportunity Wednesday to address their careers and leadership styles in a fully public forum for the first time.

Adrian Sheppard, fire chief in Richmond, California, and Scott Walker, assistant chief in Phoenix, both spoke in a recorded session from the Boise City Council chambers, where they were interviewed by Seth Ogilvie, spokesperson for Mayor Lauren McLean. The public had a chance to submit questions through YouTube comments and through a form provided by the city.

Sheppard spoke first for 40 minutes, followed by Walker for 40 minutes. They both addressed why they thought they’d be good for the job before delving into other topics.

Sheppard was asked about how, earlier this year, the union representing the firefighters in Richmond voted that they did not have confidence in his leadership. Union leadership later told BoiseDev that the vote was “maybe premature” after saying Richmond City Council created an “impossible environment” for Sheppard to lead in.

Sheppard said he believed the union had “legitimate grievances,” but added that he wasn’t sure they resided with him specifically. Richmond has “large budget gaps,” he said, making it difficult to get the new vehicles and facilities challenging.

“The union was very frustrated, and I believe legitimately frustrated, but I think it was misplaced frustration with the fire chief,” he said. “I own up to it, and I accept it, and we come through this better.”

Walker was asked if politics played a role in his job as a fire chief. He answered that he was apolitical at the local and state level and instead worked to provide the best service for the city.

Politics “is not my place,” he said. “It’s never been my place in Phoenix, shouldn’t be my place here. My job is to serve this community.”

Both candidates weighed in on the health and welfare of their departments.

Asked how he makes decisions on how to balance the budget of the department between health with other priorities, Sheppard said he considered health to be the most important thing.

“We experience a lot of things in the fire service. We see things other people don’t see, and we smell things other people don’t smell. That has an effect on our well-being,” he said. “Making people’s welfare one of my primary concerns is really at the forefront of what we do.”

Walked talked about how firefighting is “more dangerous that it has ever been,” citing how materials burn faster and hotter than before. He said he works to minimize his firefighters’ exposure to potential cancer-causing substances, screens for potential physical problems and addresses mental health concerns that arise as part of the job, including PTSD.

“I am strongly committed, 100% committed to making sure that we are doing all we can to protect our members,” he said.

It is not clear when a new chief will be chosen, but whomever is chosen will replace Dennis Doan, who left the city in March after a tumultuous week that started with McLean putting Doan on a paid leave over a still-undisclosed “personnel issue.” Doan said in a news conference that the move was political after Doan supported former Mayor David Bieter during the December mayoral runoff election McLean ultimately won.

The Boise City Council held a special meeting during which they had an executive session on Doan, but he sent a letter to the council formally resigning before they could make a final decision. Deputy chief Romeo Gervais has served as interim chief since Doan’s departure.

Doan recently won a six-year term on the Boise School Board.