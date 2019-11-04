Charges dismissed for ex-director of Association of Idaho Cities arrested at hot springs

Jessica Harrison served as the executive director for the Association of Idaho Cities from 2017 to 2019. Provided by Jessica Harrison

The state has dismissed charges against Jessica Harrison, the former executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities.

Harrison, 37, was arrested in August at The Springs hot spring resort near Idaho City and charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing. An employee at The Springs said Harrison’s behavior was “off,” the Statesman previously reported.

Harrison is no longer acting as executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities. As of Nov. 3, her name had been removed from the association’s staff list on its website, although Harrison’s LinkedIn profile still lists executive director as her current position.

The association had also posted a job listing for a new executive director.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In 2017, Harrison became executive director for the nonprofit, which lobbies in the Legislature on behalf of Idaho’s municipal governments. She succeeded Seth Grigg, who left to head the Idaho Association of Counties. She previously served as director of government affairs and communications for the Idaho School Boards Association.

She previously served as director of government affairs and communications for the Idaho School Boards Association.

Harrison is also a member of the Idaho POST Council, which is responsible for overseeing the training, education and employment standards of Idaho peace officers.

Harrison declined to comment. She was represented by Mikela French of the law firm Nevin, Benjamin, McKay and Bartlett, who declined to comment.

Suzanne Hawkins, president of the Association of Idaho Cities, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.