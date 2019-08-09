Association of Idaho Cities director arrested for trespassing, disturbing the peace

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, Jessica Gearino Harrison, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two misdemeanors.

Harrison, 36, was charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing, according to the Ada County Jail website. She has not posted $526 bail to be released from the jail, so she’s still in custody, the site shows.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Harrison was arrested at The Springs resort near Idaho City, according to Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek. He said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the resort.

“They arrested Harrison for probable cause on the charge of trespassing and in accordance with Idaho laws, assisted the victims in a citizen’s arrest for disturbing the peace,” he said via email.

An employee at The Springs on Friday morning said Harrison’s behavior was “off” and she was causing “many, many” disturbances.

“Every single person who had an interaction with her said, ‘Wow, something is wrong,’” he said. “I would say it was a minor incident of obstinance ... It didn’t have to escalate into anything at all.”

“We really wish her no ill will or anything,” he said.

She was previously charged with disturbing the peace in January 2002. She pleaded not guilty in court, and the judge dismissed the charges.

In October 2017, Harrison was named executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, a nonprofit organization that lobbies in the state Legislature on behalf of Idaho’s city governments. She succeeded Seth Grigg, who left to head the Idaho Association of Counties. She previously served as director of government affairs and communications for the Idaho School Boards Association.