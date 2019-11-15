Fred T. Dubois instrumental in fighting for Idaho’s statehood, against polygamy

“On Wednesday, Mr. Mitchell of Oregon introduced a bill for the admission of Idaho as a state. The people of Idaho will remember this act of gallant friendship.”

This item appeared in the Idaho Daily Statesman on Dec. 7, 1889. John H. Mitchell was a controversial U.S. senator whose political career was rarely described as “gallant,” but Idaho needed all the help it could get to become a state.

“Idaho. For the Constitution and Statehood,” noted the Statesman in reporting what it called “a grand speech to the people of Bingham County” by Fred T. Dubois in September 1889.

In that October the Statesman reported, “Business Booming. An Unprecedented Growth of Trade Reported – at least 25 % over last year in Boise.”

On Nov. 5, 1889, the people of Idaho had a chance to vote on a constitution and admission to statehood. The Statesman reported in red on the front page: “If you love Boise, vote today. If you love your family, vote today. Vote, and vote for the Constitution and Progress.” The next day the results were published. “Boise City precinct: 881 for, 99 against. Caldwell: 85 for, 99 against. Nampa: 74 for, 14 against.”

The day after that, the numbers were revised to show that 130 Boiseans had voted against the constitution, and that Emmett had voted against, 55-29. Payette was in favor, 89-15. Middleton was split, 26-26.

On Jan. 24, 1890, the Statesman was pleased to report what the Tacoma Globe newspaper had to say about Idaho and what it would bring to the Union: “It is the Switzerland of America, a land of enchanted lakes, of beautiful rivers, glaciers, forests, of sweet smelling valleys, of weird, wild and varied mountain scenery, with its thousand domes of everlasting snow. And its contour falls into naught when compared to the treasure that lies within. Hidden beneath these mountains are mines of lead, copper, silver and gold more precious than those which gave to California the name of the Golden State.

“Idaho is destined to become the home of a bold and hardy race. It is already the home of a bright and enterprising people who are in every sense worthy of American citizenship.”

No one was more active in the fight for statehood than Delegate Fred T. Dubois, “who spoke eloquently and at length before the House Committee on Territories in behalf of Idaho’s admission to the Union, getting out of a sick bed to do so.” Idaho’s Mormons argued against admission to the Union since the Idaho Constitution adopted by vote of the people would forever ban polygamy.

The Statesman reported on April 4, 1890, “Vote for Idaho Admission Passed in House by vote of 129 to 1. 67 Democrats, including many Mormons, refused to vote.”

The paper’s front page that day was printed in red and blue: “Statehood for Idaho, Gem of the Mountains.” And erroneously, “44th State in the Union.” We were actually the 43rd.

As soon as the news was received, flags began to go up at private houses all over town, “most of them by the hands of the ladies.”