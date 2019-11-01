In early Boise, many thieves were lurking, and gold dust and cash were popular targets

“A man calling himself Kane Kirby, whose business it has been to punish much whisky, and who has religiously adhered to the practice of having no money until last Thursday, was arrested upon suspicion and held for examination,” reported the Statesman on Aug. 6, 1864. “Upon his arrest and when being conveyed to the Justice’s office, Kirby dropped a sack of gold dust containing between three and four ounces and tried to cover it with his foot. His examination coming on he gave two or three accounts of how he came by it. He offered one man half of the dust if he would swear that he saw him borrow it at Bannock. The next day after the robbery Kirby was seen with dust to the amount of three or four hundred dollars, which being unusual for him led to his arrest.

“Taking all the circumstances together Justice Holton thought best to commit him in default of $800 bail so that he may be seen in what light the Grand Jury will view the matter. Other parties are suspected as accomplices.”

Only three days later, the Statesman reported: “Daring Robbery. Mr. Philip L. Brady one of the proprietors of the Idaho Saloon, received a very unwelcome visit from some person of the ‘road agent’ family. The considerate customer relieved Mr. B. of nearly twenty three ounces of dust and a brass mounted six shooter. The robbery was committed at about ten o’clock on Sunday evening while Mr. B was asleep in a room in the rear of the saloon. No clue to the rascal as yet.”

Thieves were always ready to take whatever they could get their hands on in 1860s Idaho, but gold dust was the favorite target. It was hard to tell one parcel from another, and most gold dust contains some silver. Without an assay by specialists, its exact value was unknown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In September 1865, Davis & Richey’s Boise City livery stable was broken into and more than $2,000 in gold dust was taken. “The scamp was considerate enough not to take some coins that lay in plain sight, fearing no doubt that it might lead to his detection,” the Statesman reported.

The crooks who broke into Schwabacker & Co.’s 3,000-pound Tilton & McFarland safe in October 1879 had to be experts, in the Idaho Statesman’s opinion. They got away with $3,500.

Burglars were active in Boise City in the 1880s, and prominent families were their victims. They entered the home of Frank R. Coffin on Grove Street in September 1882 and collected about $30. “They were not disturbed in their investigations, and it appears that they made a complete examination of the entire house. They were searching for money and did not take valuable jewelry which was in plain sight.

“Between two and three o’clock Monday morning burglars visited the residence of M. Pefferle, the dentist. Here as at Coffin’s, money was the object of the search. The burglars raised the window of Mr. Pefferle’s sleeping apartment and hooked out a purse and a pair of pantaloons, securing about $10. The purse and pants were thrust back into the room. This is the second time the gang has called on Mr. Pefferle.

“The house of Mr. Sanderson, the carpenter, next door to Pafferle’s, was also entered but nothing was taken. No arrests have yet been made and burglaries are of nightly occurrence.”

Boise’s women were advised by the Idaho Statesman to always look under the bed before retiring, lest a burglar be hiding there. If he was, “call husband with a shotgun.”