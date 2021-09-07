Up to 50 fetuses were inside Pocatello funeral home where decomposing bodies were found

A Pocatello Police Department vehicle sits outside of Downard Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 3. Police investigated the funeral home after receiving a report of a decomposing body at the business. EastIdahoNews.com

Police have positively identified five bodies found at a Pocatello funeral home, are working to identify seven others and have turned over the remains of approximately 50 fetuses to the Ada County Coroner in an ongoing investigation.

Last week, officials searched Downard Funeral Home after receiving a report of a decomposing body at the business. Further investigation turned up more bodies, and neighbors told EastIdahoNews.com that a foul smell had been coming from the building for some time.

The Pocatello Police Department said Monday it is working with another local funeral home and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office to contact family members of the deceased.

“At this time, detectives believe that decedents who were scheduled to be buried were buried, and the unidentified individuals that were found had been scheduled for cremation,” a news release said. “The remains of approximately 50 fetuses found at the scene are now in the custody of the Ada County Coroner for further investigation. Detectives are awaiting the results from the Ada County Coroner’s investigation to determine the exact number of fetuses.”

Police have received hundreds of tips and requests for information since news broke Friday that multiple decomposing bodies and fetuses were found inside Downard Funeral Home. The business was previously in charge of donating cadavers to Idaho State University for scientific study but the relationship ended last year after the university had stopped receiving donations for a period of time.

In the process of ending the relationship, the university discovered some families believed the remains of their loved ones had already been donated. However, the university had no record of ever receiving those bodies.

To help expedite the funeral home investigation, the Pocatello Police Department is asking concerned citizens to report questions and tips at this website: https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. Scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report” then complete the required form.

Police have provided the following list for anyone needing mental health assistance in connection to this case:

A New Way Counseling – 208-233-4634

Adult Mental Health – 208-234-7900

ALLIES Family Solutions – 208-234-2094

Candlewood Family Counseling – 208-478-8340

Center Counseling – 208-237-1711

Center for New Directions – 208-282-2454

City Creek Counseling – 208-339-0909

Cognitive Restructuring – 208-242-3044

Community Mental Health – 208-478-2172

Consumerworks, Inc. – 208-234-9361

Fort Hall Counseling – 208-237-5631

Franciscan Counseling Center – 208-233-9383

Gateway Counseling – 208-242-3771

High Country Behavioral Health – 208-478-9081

Hope Light Counseling – 208-241-7496

Hope Tree Family Services – 208-234-4673

ISU Counseling Department – 208-240-1690

Mental Health Specialists – 208-238-9000

Mental Wellness Center – 208-478-9081

Physicians Mental Health – 208-232-0021

Portneuf Valley Family Center – 208-233-7832

Psychological Assessment Specialists – 208-233-0150

Sanctuary Counseling – 208-417-0623

Stepping Stones Counseling – 208-705-0771

Treasure Valley Psychiatry & Mental Health – 208-252-5621

Tueller Counseling – 208-524-7400

Willow Sage Services – 208-233-1276

Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Blanchard contributed.