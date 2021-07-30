Here are the Idaho Republicans and Democrats who will draw new legislative districts

Members appointed to Idaho’s redistricting commission, clockwise from top left, Bart Davis, Amber Pence, Thomas Dayley, Nels Mitchell, Eric Redman and Dan Schmidt.

All six members of Idaho’s redistricting commission have been named.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, after an earlier misstep with his first appointee, picked a new commission member Friday, completing the cast.

Members of the commission, officially called the Idaho Citizen Commission for Reapportionment, will take population numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census and draw new state legislative and congressional district boundaries.

Final census numbers are expected to be released Aug. 16. After that, commission members will begin meeting, likely after Labor Day. They will have 90 days to come up with new maps.

Idaho is unique in that its redistricting commission is bipartisan — evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, after Idaho voters in 1994 approved a constitutional amendment establishing the bipartisan commission. Members are selected by the Senate president pro tem, the House speaker, the head of the Idaho Republican Party, the Senate minority leader, the House minority leader and the head of the Idaho Democratic Party.

Here are the selections for the commission:

Bart Davis, appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder. Davis served in the Idaho Legislature for nearly two decades, as Senate majority leader for 15 years, and as a U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho in former President Trump’s administration. Davis is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law. He is admitted to practice before the Idaho Supreme Court, the United States District Court for the District of Idaho, the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court.

Eric Redman, appointed by Idaho Republican Party chairman Tom Luna. Redman represented Kootenai County in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018. He is a small-business owner and insurance agent of Redman Insurance. He is a Vietnam veteran and has served on the North Idaho Chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters and the Northwest Property Owners Association.

Thomas Dayley, appointed by Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. Dayley was born on a farm in Burley and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Dayley served for 20 years in Washington, D.C., and Idaho as part of congressional delegation staff. Dayley also served as an Idaho state representative, vice chair of the Agricultural Affairs Committee and chair of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee. His most recent public service came as the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Idaho.

Bedke previously had appointed John Simpson to the commission, but that appointment ran afoul of state law prohibiting commission members who have been lobbyists within the previous year. Simpson was a lobbyist for the Surface Water Coalition.

Dan Schmidt, appointed by Senate Democratic Leader Michelle Stennett. Schmidt is a physician from Moscow, where he has practiced family medicine for 32 years. Schmidt attended Stanford University before completing his education at University of Washington School of Medicine: WWAMI Medical Education Program. He served as the Latah County coroner from 1991-2006, and represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho Senate from 2010-2016.

Amber Pence, appointed by House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel. Pence is a resident of Tetonia, where she works as the special assistant to the Teton County Board of County Commissioners. Pence was raised in Burley and attended Utah State University. She previously worked as the minority chief of staff in the Idaho House of Representatives and the director of intergovernmental relations for the city of Boise.

Nels Mitchell, appointed by Idaho Democratic Party chair Fred Cornforth. Mitchell, of Boise, attended Columbia University before pursuing his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law, where he later became a professor. He also worked with the Securities and Exchange Commission and oversaw a staff of 75 lawyers and investigators. Mitchell ran for U.S. Senate in 2014 as the Democratic nominee.