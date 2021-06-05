Don’t want to spend all day at the DMV? Now you can register your new vehicle online

Idahoans looking to register a new car can now skip the line at Division of Motor Vehicle offices around the state and complete their business online. Hayley Harding

Idahoans can now save time at the Division of Motor Vehicles by registering their cars online, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

If residents purchased a vehicle from an Idaho dealership, they can now complete the transaction that previously had to be done in person on the DMV’s website, according to a Thursday release.

Vehicle registration is one of 15 transactions the DMV — which processes nearly 100,000 online transactions each month — has available via the site, according to the release.

“We are excited to provide this online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays,” DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said in the release. “This gives you another choice to skip the line at the DMV to get your driver’s license, vehicle registration or license plates. Skip the trip, save time, and go online.”

To complete the task online, customers will need the pink copy of the ITD 0502 form from the dealership, which includes their vehicle information. Residents can not use the online tool to register a vehicle purchased from a private party. Customer service is available at 208-334-8000.