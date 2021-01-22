Boise & Garden City

Ada County DMVs are experiencing delays again. What to know to speed up your visit

Ada County’s offices of the Division of Motor Vehicles are once again experiencing delays.

That’s a not a new problem. The Idaho Department of Transportation rolled out a new system for DMVs in October, called the GEM system. It offered significant improvements to a decades-old system, but some officials, including Ada County Assesor Bob McQuade, said it was pushed out too early. Employees had a hard time navigating it, creating big slowdowns and frustration for them and for customers.

Now, employees are all trained on it, Ada County spokesperson Elizabeth Duncan said in an email. But the program requires more information and more steps, and that requires additional time. And Ada County is having staffing problems because of COVID-19.

Wait times depend on the day, Duncan said, but people report times longer than an hour and a half. Social distancing requirements mean that only a few people are allowed in at a time, which means oftentimes, people must wait outside.

Ada County is encouraging people to instead use online services. Many common DMV services can be managed online. Vehicle registrations can be renewed online by visiting accessidaho.org/itd/driver/renew.

In Ada County, you can also make an appointment up to a month in advance for the service you need. Visit dmvscheduling.adacounty.id.gov/naoa/index.jsp.

There are five DMV locations in Ada County:

Appointments can be made for any of them.

You can also make appointments to renew your driver’s license, although DMVs are separate from driver’s license offices. Ada County’s driver’s license office is at 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise. A county assessor is in charge of the DMVs, while the sheriff’s office oversees the driver’s license offices.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Hayley Harding
Hayley Harding
Hayley covers local government for the Idaho Statesman with a primary focus on Boise and Ada County. Her political reporting won first place in the 2019 Idaho Press Club awards. Previously, she worked for the Salisbury Daily Times, the Hartford Courant, the Denver Post and McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. Hayley graduated from Ohio University with degrees in journalism and political science.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service