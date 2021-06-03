Body of Idaho fisherman found near Grangeville. Man went missing on May 22

The body of a fisherman who went missing on May 22 has been found, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

David Spencer, whose boat capsized during a weekend fishing trip on the Lower Salmon River, near Grangeville, was found on Wednesday evening, officials said. The accident occurred near the Pine Bar Recreation Area, and Spencer was found downriver of that site, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Many police and rescue agencies were involved in the search for Spencer over the 11 days he was missing, including the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Search and Rescue, Cottonwood Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game, Grangeville Mountain Rescue and Life Flight.

The 31-year-old was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.