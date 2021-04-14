Gem County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing kids. Two were last seen in 2020.

Tristan Conner Sexton, left; Taryn Summers, center; and Taylor Summers, right, were last seen near Airport Road and Highway 52 in Emmett, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office. Gem County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Gem County are searching for three children who were last seen in Emmett, with two last being seen in 2020.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office said to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All three were last seen near Airport Road and Highway 52 in Emmett, though the dates when each were last seen vary.

Tristan Sexton was last seen in Emmett on Sept. 10, 2020, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red hair, blue eyes and may be wearing glasses.

Taylor Summers was last seen on Oct. 19, 2020, in Emmett. She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and roughly 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Taryn Summers was last seen Monday in Emmett. She is around 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds with a slight frame. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She has reading glasses, but may not be wearing them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three children is encouraged to call the Gem County Sheriff’s Office at 208-365-3521, or call Lt. Jason McIntosh at 208-817-3030.

It was not immediately clear why news of Tristan and Taylor’s disappearances was just recently made public. A call and email to the Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned as of Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the matter is still under investigation.