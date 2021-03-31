Idaho News

Fire kills 200 show piglets worth $120,000, Idaho Falls officials say

An outbuilding with 200 piglets inside caught fire, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said.
An outbuilding with 200 piglets inside caught fire, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said.

Hundreds of show piglets died after an outbuilding caught fire, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said.

A neighbor spotted flames coming from the building around 10 p.m. Friday and alerted the fire department, officials said Tuesday on Facebook.

“The neighbor then called the homeowner who arrived home shortly before fire officials,” the fire department said. “There was nobody inside the outbuilding at the time of the fire, however the homeowner reported that there were 200 piglets inside the outbuilding.”

The building was “fully engulfed in flames,” and the roof collapsed by the time firefighters arrived, the department said.

No other structures caught fire, and there were no injuries of people reported. All 200 piglets died from the fire, officials said.

The damages to the outbuilding were estimated at $80,000, the homeowner told the fire department. The piglets were worth $120,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the fire department.

