Idaho News

77-year-old dies trying to save animal on frozen Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho cops say

A 77-year-old Idaho woman died when she fell through ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene after attempting to rescue an animal, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.
A 77-year-old Idaho woman died when she fell through ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene after attempting to rescue an animal, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 77-year-old woman died after walking out on frozen Lake Coeur d’Alene to save an animal, Idaho officials said.

Leslie Daniels from the Harrison area fell through the ice Tuesday while trying to rescue the animal, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Several people rushed to help Daniels with ropes and a canoe, but they were unsuccessful, officials said. A dive rescue team arrived and found her unconscious in the water.

Officials worked to save Daniels, but it was too late, the sheriff’s office said.

“With the current snow and fluctuating temperatures, the ice on our local lakes may become thin,” the sheriff’s office said. “We would also like to warn citizens from going out on the ice to rescue animals. If an animal falls through the ice, the chances (are) a person would also fall through the ice.”

If an animal falls into ice or is trapped, people nearby should call their local sheriff’s office or other rescue officials to assist.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  

Business

House OKs bill to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers

February 16, 2021 3:06 PM

Business

Idaho lawmakers propose sweeping cuts to income, sales taxes

February 16, 2021 12:49 PM

Health & Medicine

Idaho reopens enrollment for health insurance marketplace

February 16, 2021 12:15 PM

Business

Legislation aimed at health-care sharing ministries dies

February 16, 2021 10:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service