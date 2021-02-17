77-year-old dies trying to save animal on frozen Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho cops say

A 77-year-old Idaho woman died when she fell through ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene after attempting to rescue an animal, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 77-year-old woman died after walking out on frozen Lake Coeur d’Alene to save an animal, Idaho officials said.

Leslie Daniels from the Harrison area fell through the ice Tuesday while trying to rescue the animal, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Several people rushed to help Daniels with ropes and a canoe, but they were unsuccessful, officials said. A dive rescue team arrived and found her unconscious in the water.

Officials worked to save Daniels, but it was too late, the sheriff’s office said.

“With the current snow and fluctuating temperatures, the ice on our local lakes may become thin,” the sheriff’s office said. “We would also like to warn citizens from going out on the ice to rescue animals. If an animal falls through the ice, the chances (are) a person would also fall through the ice.”

If an animal falls into ice or is trapped, people nearby should call their local sheriff’s office or other rescue officials to assist.