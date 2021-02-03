What are the odds? Idaho woman hits two six-figure lottery jackpots in just two days

A Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, woman bought two six-figure winning Idaho scratch tickets in two days, the Idaho Lottery said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Idaho woman defied significant odds in buying two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in different cities.

The Idaho Lottery estimated that the odds of the two wins are about 1 in 282.5 million, according to a Wednesday news release.

“Those once in-a-millennia odds are what Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene beat to claim the last top prize of $300,000 on the Scratch Game Comin’ in Hot, and the first top prize of $200,000 on the Scratch Game Grand Fortune,” Idaho Lottery said in the news release.

On Friday morning, Peterson bought her first winning ticket from the Albertsons in Hayden. The next morning, she went to the Fred Meyer in Coeur d’Alene and got her second winning ticket.

“When I scanned the ticket, it said I had to contact the Idaho Lottery for my winnings,” Peterson told Idaho Lottery. “That had never happened before when I was playing. I checked it and it was a $200,000 winner. I couldn’t believe it.”

Her second ticket was the last $300,000 prize on a “Comin’ in Hot” game, Idaho Lottery said.

“When I scanned it and said I had to claim it at the lottery, I thought maybe it was $1,000,” Peterson said. “I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again, the next day.”

Peterson plans to pay off bills and purchase a new truck with her winnings, Idaho Lottery said. She also has her eye on a trip to Las Vegas.

It’s not the first time an Idaho lottery player has won multiple times. Last week, an Idaho man won his sixth large prize after playing the Idaho Lottery Scratch Game Crossword, McClatchy News reported.