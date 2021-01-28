This Idaho man won the lottery — for the sixth time. What’s the secret to his success?

Bryan Moss claimed a $250,000 prize on the Lottery Scratch Game Crossword in Meridian. It was his sixth large prize win and first top prize from Idaho Lottery. Idaho Lottery

Most people can’t imagine winning the lottery once in their lives, let alone six times. But an Idaho man now knows the feeling.

Bryan Moss, the owner of Newko Sport and Nutrition, claimed his sixth large prize lottery win Thursday, the Idaho Lottery said in a news release. He won it from an Idaho Lottery Scratch Game Crossword that he bought at an ExtraMile in Meridian.

I'm proud to help support Idaho schools! #6 decent lotto win. #lucky Posted by Bryan Moss on Thursday, January 28, 2021

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools,” Moss told lottery officials. “That’s really why I play.”

His $250,000 prize was the largest he’s ever won, and it was his first top prize, according to the Idaho Lottery. He said he plans to put the money aside for his daughter’s education.

“Can I give you money to play for me?” one of Moss’ friends said on his Facebook post. “I definitely don’t have that kind of success.”

Unfortunately, Moss’ luck doesn’t seem to rub off on others like that.

“I’ve tried playing for others,” he said on Facebook, “it doesn’t work.”

Moss won his prize on a $250,000 Crossword ticket, the Idaho Lottery said. It costs $20 to buy and has 1:2.95 overall odds, but Moss beat 1 in 152,433 to win the top prize.

The game has three crossword puzzles, and players scratch off 18 letters that are hidden. Then players match those letters to the ones in the three puzzles, hoping to uncover more words.