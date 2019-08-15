3 wildfires burning southeast of Boise

Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management were battling three fires that ignited east of Boise Thursday night. Boise BLM

Bureau of Land Management firefighters are working to contain three fires that ignited near Blacks Creek southeast of Boise Thursday night.

Mayfield Road was closed between Blacks Creek and Slater Ceek roads, according to information posted at 9:39 p.m. by Boise BLM fire officials on Twitter.

The largest of three fires was estimated to be about 500 acres.

Boise BLM Fire spokesman Jared Jablonski told KTVB-Channel 7 that houses were initially threatened but firefighters were able to protect them. Jablonski said the fires are believed to be human-caused.

The smoke plumes put up by the fires could be seen for many miles.

The National Weather Service shared satellite imagery on social media that showed the fires smoke, and its movement to the east. That’s good news for air quality in the Boise area.