West Ada
Firefighters respond to grass fire south of Boise; structures could be threatened
Kuna Mora Road grass fire
Firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire south of Boise just after 11 a.m., according to an Ada County emergency dispatcher.
She said structures might be threatened by the fire.
The location of the fire is at South Vista Avenue and Kuna Mora Road. The fire is listed as a “structure fire” on the Pulse Point app.
This is a breaking news story. No other information was immediately available.
Comments