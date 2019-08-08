Firefighters respond to grass fire south of Boise; structures could be threatened

Kuna Mora Road grass fire Firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire south of Boise just after 11 a.m. Aug. 8, near South Vista and Kuna Mora Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire south of Boise just after 11 a.m. Aug. 8, near South Vista and Kuna Mora Road.

Firefighters were called to a report of a grass fire south of Boise just after 11 a.m., according to an Ada County emergency dispatcher.

She said structures might be threatened by the fire.

The location of the fire is at South Vista Avenue and Kuna Mora Road. The fire is listed as a “structure fire” on the Pulse Point app.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Firefighters are battle a grass fire near South Vista Avenue and Kuna Mora Road.

This is a breaking news story. No other information was immediately available.