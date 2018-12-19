Boise man charged with vehicular manslaughter in crash that killed Meridian woman

A 24-year-old Boise man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with an October crash in Meridian that killed a woman and hospitalized her adult son, according to police and online records.
Tanner G. Illi was booked and released from the Ada County Jail on the felony charge early Wednesday morning, the jail roster online shows. He is set to be arraigned on Friday.
Meridian resident Sally Ann Weiskircher, 78, died at a local hospital after a crash on Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26, the Ada County coroner said in a release in October. She died of blunt force trauma from injuries in the accident.
Her 55-year-old son, Scott Weiskircher, who was driving the car, was hospitalized with critical injuries, KTVB reported after the crash. A 1-year-old child who was in a car seat survived the crash without injuries.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Idaho Transportation Department’s report on the crash says Illi was driving west on West Cherry Lane in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and made a sudden left turn into the southbound lanes of Ten Mile Road; he was not in the turn lane when he turned onto Ten Mile. He collided with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Scott Weiskircher.
Weiskircher was driving east on Cherry Lane and had a green light when Illi turned in front of him, the crash report says. Illi was driving fast when he turned in front of Weiskircher, Meridian police said in a press release late Wednesday afternoon.
It was light but cloudy when the crash occurred, and the road was wet, the crash report says. Neither driver was suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Comments