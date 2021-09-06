National

This Iowa house is ‘creepy’, but its very honest sale listing has people cracking up

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Looking at the photos of this century-old Keokuk, Iowa, house listed for $25,000, a person can see why the listing agent needed to switch up her game to get it a little attention.

IMG_0485.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

And the way to go is just straight-up honesty.

IMG_0537.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

According to Realtor, listing agent Laura Bailey decided that she needed to do something different in order to sell this 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in a hurry, as the owners requested.

IMG_0538.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“[The owner] really needed it to sell very quickly,” Bailey said to Realtor. “My teenagers were sitting there with me, and I said, ‘I have to do something with this listing, and I don’t know what to do’.”

IMG_0539.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

And what she did ended up getting some attention.

“Why not just throw it out there and be honest and put some fun into it,” she said to Realtor.

IMG_0540.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Bailey took a creative route to get the home noticed by penning a hilarious listing for the 1,746-square-foot property.

IMG_0541.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“If you like the outdoors, you will love the missing windows, allowing a cool breeze to flow through the home, saving on energy bills!” Bailey described in the listing. “If you are a fan of horror flicks and super natural, you will love the creepy feel this home has with all the creaky boards, cold walls, and the haunted exterior look with broken siding, weeds growing into the home, and save time scraping off the lead based paint, being half of it is missing!”

IMG_0542.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow


Bailey also took aim at the damaged basement and wreck of a kitchen.

IMG_0543.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“If you like to sleep listening to the sound of water, this basement comes with plenty of leaks. The kitchen is suitable for the buyer who does not like to cook, the owner took the appliances and floor, but left behind pots and pans in case you have a change of heart.”

IMG_0545.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow


Bailey told the Hawk Eye that while she usually has luck selling fixer-uppers, this one was proving to be a challenge.

IMG_0546.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I thought this one would fly off the market and it didn’t. For like the first 10 days or so, I had one person message me and they weren’t even interested in it.”

IMG_0547.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Since the listing has gone viral, Bailey said that the offers have been rolling in.

IMG_0548.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I think the lowest one, somebody wanted to trade me the bottle cap off of their beer,” Bailey told the Hawk Eye. “We got into a bidding war at one point over favors. Somebody was like, ‘I’ll take the hundred dollars and raise it to towing all the crap out of the house’.”

IMG_0549.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

If you think someone else’s trash is another persons treasure, then bring your dumpster, they left all of their trash behind for you! “

TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
