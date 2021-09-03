National
Unusual house with its own Stonehenge lists in New Mexico — chilling Zillow Gone Wild
A home and its unusual feature has hit the real estate market in Placitas, New Mexico for $725,000. It also has become the talk of a popular real estate Facebook page.
The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom estate has managed to both captivate, and disturb, Zillow Gone Wild, a facetious Facebook page where fans discuss houses listed on the real estate website Zillow. The topic of interest with this New Mexico home is the property’s very own Stonehenge.
That’s right — Stonehenge.
“Welcome to this enchanting property; an artistic statement inspired by nature,” the listing says.
“Situated on nearly two acres, the outdoor space is absolutely exceptional with 250 boulders, raised garden beds, and a hot tub. Celebrate solstice around the architecturally designed Stonehenge — a feature that will delight anyone who drives up to your home.”
Fans on the Facebook page couldn’t resist jokes aimed at the house’s prize feature.
“I will admit — I don’t want to vomit so that’s a good sign,” one person said. “I am not fond of the Alien Landing Pad portraying itself as a Stonehenge but it’s not that bad.”
“Ah yes, New Mexico: that famed center of Celtic history and heritage,” another joked.
“It’s like medium henge,” another fan observed. “Smaller than the real thing, but bigger than the one in Spinal Tap.”
“That’s where the desert witches do their brewing and sacrifices!” one person joked.
“It’s all fun and games until someone gets sacrificed,” a fan said.
“Stonehenge is so last year,” another joked. “Show me a house with a Stargate.”
“I’m pretty sure this is the Blair Witch’s house,” another person said in a photo’s comment section.
