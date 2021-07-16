Playful dome-home listed for $3M in Minnesota charms ‘Zillow Gone Wild.’ Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

A whimsical home listed for $2.99 million in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has inspired smiles across the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild.”

Aerial view Screen grab from Zillow.com

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom dome-home seems to burst with childlike glee all across its 8,050 square-feet.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“You have to see it to believe it! Welcome to the Double Domes of Eden Prairie, a truly one-of-a-kind home tucked away on the outskirts of popular Bryant Lake Park and its nearly endless list of outdoor activities,” the listing on Zillow boasts.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

When cruising through the photos of this “modern marvel” of a home with its geodesic design, you’ll notice all sorts of delights: like a playroom with a slide, a secret hideaway, a golf course that appears to be in a hallway, and so much more.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

That’s not to mention the wide open floor plan and unique loft areas.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

Fans on “Zillow Gone Wild” were simply delighted by almost every aspect of the home.

Playroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This house must have been built with so much fun and happiness in mind,” one person said. “It’s a giant playhouse. How marvelous!”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“This house is amazing, top to bottom,” another observed. “The structure, the play lofts, the natural light, the decorative touches. I wouldn’t change a thing and would happily live here unto death...or immediately book it as an AirBNB if I lived in the state.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I saw rollerskates!” another exclaimed. “FINALLY A HOUSE THAT ENCOURAGES ME TO ROLLERSKATE ON THE HARDWOOD.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow.com

“The mixture of adult and childlike whimsy is what I like,” one fan expressed. “Nice hardwood floors and BAM! Roller skates and a McDonalds slide in the middle of the room. Nice sunroom and POW! Swinging sleeping hammocks.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“I want to hang with the owners, I bet they are so fun,” one person said.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com