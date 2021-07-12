National
Smurf-like house on 10 acres hits market in North Carolina for $185K. Take a look
A home that bares a slight resemblance to a certain tiny Hanna-Barbera humanoid has hit the real estate market in Ayden, North Carolina, for $185,000.
The 883-square-foot “geodesic dome home” looks a little like it would be the dwelling place of a Smurf.
(Okay, so the home more resembles a Smurf head rather than a smurf home since those were made out of mushrooms.)
The sky-blue shaded residence sits on a 10-acre parcel of land and is surrounded by the lush green of North Carolina nature. There are also two mobile homes “that are currently being leased” on the property as well.
The interior? Well, the inside looks exactly how you’d expect a home with an odd cartoon bent to look.
The home’s one bedroom is in the loft area upstairs that’s accessible by climbing up the 36 inch wide stairs. The downstairs sports a 16-foot ceiling and has a kitchen that vibrates with burnt orange and sea-foam green painted on the walls and cabinets.
According to the listing, the sellers will only take cash or a commercial loan.
Modern geodesic dome homes have been heating up the real estate world over the past few years due to their oddly appealing exterior and are popular across the country.
