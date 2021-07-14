Hollywood heartthrob Rock Hudson’s last home lists in California for $55M. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The mega-mansion that Hollywood legend Rock Hudson called home has hit the Beverly Hills real estate market for $55.5 million. The estate, which spans over 24,000 square-feet, was also home to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen until his death in 2018, Yahoo reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the aesthetics of the estate are fetching, the history of the home is just as appealing.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Universal Pictures purchased the 1920s Spanish-style property at the height of Hudson’s career and included it in his contract,” The New York Post reported. “He lived in the stucco and terracotta house from 1962 until he died of AIDS-related complications in 1985.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Allen purchased the home from film director John Landis (“The Blues Brothers,” “An American Werewolf in London”) in the 1990s and added on to the already extraordinary estate.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Featuring five bedrooms, a beautiful living room with beamed ceilings, elegant library, family room, gourmet chef’s kitchen, gym with massage room, luxurious main bedroom suite with large walk-in closets and limestone bath, professional screening room, separate two-bedroom guest house and staff quarters,” the listing says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

There is even a glass and steel recording studio with its own entrance that measures 9,163 square feet.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

Spectacular views of Downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean can be seen from the estate.

Portrait of American film and television actor Rock Hudson taken in 1979. (AP Photo) Anonymous ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hudson, born Roy Harold Scherer Jr., was known for his sizzling looks and impeccable acting skills. He starred in several noteworthy films like “Magnificent Obsession” and “Giant,” however, he was also known for his work with Doris Day. The two starred in “Pillow Talk,” “Lover Come Back” and “Send Me No Flowers”.

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2012 file photo, Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen appears on the field prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Elaine Thompson AP

Allen, who passed away from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was best known for his work with Bill Gates, who was a fellow student at Lakeside School in Seattle. The two went on to form Microsoft in 1975. He was also the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The listing is held by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.