Fisherman mauled by grizzly near Yellowstone dies from his injuries, officials say

A man who was fishing in a grizzly’s food source has died from his injuries after the bear attacked, officials said.

Charles Mock, a 40-year-old West Yellowstone, Montana, resident, was pronounced dead Saturday after he was mauled in the head by a grizzly on Thursday, the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team told McClatchy News.

Officials said Mock was fishing in an “unknown food source for the bear.”

On Thursday, a search and rescue team searched for at least 50 minutes before finding Mock off trail. The grizzly caused significant injuries to his head and face, officials said.

Crews used a toboggan to take Mock to a snowmobile. From there, he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officials from the Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said they did not know what led to the attack.

“The man had bear spray with him, but it’s unclear whether he was able to deploy it during the attack,” wildlife officials said in a news release Friday.

The grizzly was shot and killed Friday while officials investigated the scene.

The area is considered “bear country,” according to the U.S. Forest Service. Hikers should be aware of their surroundings, make lots of noise, and hike in a group when possible.

People should also watch for bear tracks and never approach a bear.

“Now is the time to remember to be conscientious in the backcountry,” officials said. “The bears are coming out of hibernation and looking for food sources.”