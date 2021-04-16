Grizzly mauls hiker’s head in national forest near Yellowstone, officials say

A grizzly attacked a hiker near Baker’s Hole Campground in West Yellowstone, Montana, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team.

Officials searched for the hiker, who was not identified by police, for at least 50 minutes on Thursday before finding them off trail. The grizzly caused significant injuries on the hiker’s head and face, officials said.

A search and rescue team used a toboggan to take the injured hiker to a snowmobile. From there, the hiker was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s search and rescue team did not say where the hiker is from or what condition the hiker was in.

Officials from the Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are investigating the attack, and they did not know what led to it.

The mauling led officials to close some parts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest System from the boundary town of West Yellowstone to the park, forest officials said on Facebook.

The area is considered “bear country,” according to the U.S. Forest Service. Hikers should be aware of their surroundings, make lots of noise, and hike in a group when possible.

People should also watch for bear tracks and never approach a bear.

“Now is the time to remember to be conscientious in the backcountry,” officials said. “The bears are coming out of hibernation and looking for food sources.”