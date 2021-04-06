Protein powders, cookie recalled for a potential ‘serious or life-threatening’ problem

APS Isomorph 28 Cookies & Cream flavor is one of the varieties recalled by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals.

Another food allergy danger created by a packaging error led to the recall of a high-protein cookie and 12 flavors of protein supplement powders.

The cookie is iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie, which has eggs. The powders are APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 in 2-pound tubs, some also in 5-pound and 1-pound tubs, all with milk, wheat and soy. None of the labels declare the presence of the aforementioned allergens.

No problem for most people, but, as the boiler plate warning on the FDA-posted recall notice states: “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (milk, eggs, white and soy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.”

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, a Norcross, Georgia, company said in the notice, “....investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight on the label design prior to printing.”

The iForce cookie comes in 4.8-pound packaging with an 01/2024 expiration date or 10-pound packaging with an 09/2021 expiration date.

As for the APS Isomorph 28 powders:

▪ Banana Cream Pie, 2-pound tub, expiration 07/2021 and 5-pound tub, expiration 03/2023.

▪ Chocolate Fudge Pop, 2-pound tub, expiration 05/2023.

▪ Chocolate Milkshake, 2-pound tub and 5-pound tub, expiration 04/2023.

▪ Cinnamon Graham Cracker, 2-pound tub, expiration 06/2022 and 5-pound tub, expiration 09/2021.

▪ Cookies N Cream, 1-pound tub, expiration 10/2023, 2-pound tub and 5-pound tub, expiration 09/2021.

▪ Neopolitan Ice Cream, 2-pound tub and 5-pound tub, expiration 05/2021.

▪ Orange Creamsicle, 2-pound tub and 5-pound tub, expiration 12/2022.

▪ Smores, 2-pound tub, expiration 06/2023.

▪ Strawberry Milkshake, 2-pound tub, expiration 11/2022 and 5-pound tub, expiration 05/2021.

▪ Vanilla Milkshake, 2-pound tub, expiration 09/2023 and 5-pound tub, expiration 12/2021.

▪ Vanilla Ice Cream, 5-pound tub, expiration 11/2022.

▪ Honey Granola, 2-pound tub, expiration 02/2023 and 5-pound tub, expiration 10/2022.

If you need to return these supplements, do so to the seller for a full refund. Those with questions can call Hi-Tech at 888-855-7919, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.