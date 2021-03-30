Sabra hummus recalled in Florida, California and 14 other states might have salmonella

Sabra Dipping Company joined the recent run of salmonella recalls Monday by recalling Sabra Classic Hummus in 16 states.

According to the Sabra-written, FDA-posted recall notice, the agency found salmonella in a single tub.

What’s been recalled comes in 10-ounce containers, was made on Feb. 10 and has a best by date of 4/26/2021. Sabra doubts it’s still in stores, but might be in refrigerators in Florida, California, North Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.

If you have hummus that’s in this recall, you can toss it, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or register with Sabra to get a coupon for a replacement pack of hummus.

Hummus lovers with questions can call Sabra at 866-265-6761, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.