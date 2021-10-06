Ustick Road in Meridian reopens after school bus crash, police say. No children injured

A school bus crash closed an intersection on Ustick Road in western Meridian on Wednesday afternoon.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency, but no children were injured in the crash, according to police. The driver’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to a spokesperson for MPD, Stephany Galbreaith.

“Students who were on the bus are safe and none need medical assistance,” read a police department tweet.

The students from Ponderosa Elementary School and Barbara Morgan STEM Academy were being transported home from school when the crash occurred at around 4:05 p.m., according to Galbreaith, and parents were notified about how to pick up their children.

The accident, which involved no other vehicles, closed both directions of traffic on Ustick, west of Ten Mile Road. The road reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m.