Traffic & Transportation

Ustick Road in Meridian reopens after school bus crash, police say. No children injured

A school bus crash closed an intersection on Ustick Road in western Meridian on Wednesday afternoon.
A school bus crash closed an intersection on Ustick Road in western Meridian on Wednesday afternoon. Meridian Police Department

A school bus crash closed an intersection on Ustick Road in West Meridian for over an hour on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Meridian Police Department.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency, but no children were injured in the crash, according to police. The driver’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to a spokesperson for MPD, Stephany Galbreaith.

“Students who were on the bus are safe and none need medical assistance,” read a police department tweet.

The students from Ponderosa Elementary School and Barbara Morgan STEM Academy were being transported home from school when the crash occurred at around 4:05 p.m., according to Galbreaith, and parents were notified about how to pick up their children.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The accident, which involved no other vehicles, closed both directions of traffic on Ustick, west of Ten Mile Road. The road reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service