ACHD closing parts of Curtis Road in Boise for weekend work. Here’s when it’s happening

The Ada County Highway District will close parts of Curtis Road for road work over the next two weekends. Supplied, Ada County Highway District

Boise drivers, be aware that you may have detours this weekend and next.

The Ada County Highway District will close portions of Curtis Road for maintenance during the next two weekends: Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 9-10. The closures will affect the stretch of Curtis between Fairview Avenue and Chinden Boulevard, according to a news release from ACHD.

On both Saturdays, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, crews will close northbound lanes of Curtis between Fairview and Chinden. Northbound drivers will be diverted to Orchard Road as a detour.

On the Sundays, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, crews will close the southbound lanes of Curtis. Southbound motorists will be diverted to Glenwood Street.

Crews will start the road work at 7 a.m. and finish by 10 p.m. on each day. Road work is being done on weekends in the hopes of avoiding traffic from school and work, ACHD said.

The agency also said that road work may continue during the weekend of Oct. 16-17 if needed. The scheduling will depend on weather, staffing and equipment availability.

Minor road work — manhole adjustments, milling or paving side streets, and striping — could take place during weekdays, according to the highway district.