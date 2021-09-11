Oregon man dies near Wilder after 3-vehicle crash involving dump truck, police say

The crash killed a 60 year-old Oregon man and hospitalized four others, according to police.

A three-vehicle crash early Friday left one driver dead, blocked U.S. 95 north of Wilder for about three hours and sent four other people to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.

Jeffrey D. St. Peter, 60 of Ontario, Oregon, was driving south in a Ford Focus about 6:30 a.m. when he stopped to turn onto Howe Road, according to a news release. Waiting to yield to northbound traffic, he was rear-ended by a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by a 24-year-old from Fruitland.

The force of the crash pushed the Focus into the oncoming northbound lane, where it was hit by a 2006 International dump truck hauling a flatbed trailer, the release stated.

The driver of the Focus, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene. He was identified Friday afternoon by the Canyon County Coroner’s office.

The driver of the dump truck also was wearing a seat belt.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to the driver, inside the Yukon were a 26-year-old man and two juveniles, all of whom were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the release said. The driver and a front-seat passenger were not wearing seat belts, police said. It was unclear if the rear-seat passengers were restrained.