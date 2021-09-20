Car crash in Southeast Boise kills dog, hospitalizes 2 pedestrians. Charges possible

A juvenile driver could face charges after two people were sent to the hospital and a dog was killed Sunday evening in Southeast Boise

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Boise police officers were dispatched to East Carter Street near South Bridgeport Lane after hearing reports of a car crash, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and believe a juvenile driver was driving west on Carter Street when she “left the roadway” and hit two people and a dog on the sidewalk, according to the release. Police did not say what may have caused the driver to veer off the roadway.

The pedestrians, two women, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say they sustained “serious” injuries in the collision.

One pedestrian had a dog with her at the time of the crash, and police say the dog died at the scene.

BPD called a crash reconstruction team to the scene to investigate. Police say charges against the juvenile driver are pending, though BPD did not say what those charges could be.