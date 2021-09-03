Boise police: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck near Federal Way

A male juvenile in a Ford truck struck a pedestrian on Thursday evening, according to police. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise police are investigating a Thursday night crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital south of Boise State University, according to a news release.

After 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Federal Way and Protest Road, a male juvenile driving a Ford pickup truck made a right turn off of Federal Way and “evidence indicates ... struck an adult male pedestrian who was in the crosswalk,” the release said. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, the release added.