Idaho police arrest wanted Boise man following hours-long standoff in Nampa

Police in Nampa arrested a wanted man Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in Canyon County.

Around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to a home in the 600 block of Lone Star Road after hearing a report that a man with active warrants was inside, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Officers learned that the man in the home was 42-year-old Boise resident Mason Yant, who is listed as a fugitive from the Idaho Department of Correction and had a no-bond warrant for his arrest. Nampa police also say he had a $1,000,000 warrant for a charge of conspiracy to traffic heroin.

After getting to the home, police learned that Yant was potentially armed with a gun, and that other people were inside and refusing to leave the home. Because of those factors, the Nampa Police Tactical Response Team — the department’s SWAT team — was sent to the home.

After four and a half hours, two people left the home, though Yant did not join them. Police eventually arrested Yant around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Yant was medically checked at a hospital before he was cleared and taken to the Canyon County jail.

Nampa police say that at some point during the standoff between Yant and the SWAT team, a gun was fired from inside the house. The department said officers did not fire shots during this incident, and that aspect of the standoff will be investigated.

In 2017, Yant was sentenced to at least three years in prison and up to 15 years total for trafficking heroin in Ada County, according to online court records.