Lane closures at Franklin Boulevard interchange on I-84 in Nampa begin next week

Overnight restrictions will affect traffic at the Franklin Boulevard interchange in Nampa starting next week, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The lane and ramp restrictions on Interstate 84 between 11th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard will occur overnight, between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., and will start “early next week,” according to a Friday ITD news release.

Closures will continue until late September as part of ongoing bridge maintenance work in Nampa.

The construction is part of a long-term ITD project to improve I-84 in Ada and Canyon counties.