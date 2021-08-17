Man killed after crashing motorcycle over embankment along Idaho 21 in Boise County

An Idaho man was found dead Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Boise County.

The family of a 40-year-old Boise man, Robert Paterson, called Boise County sheriff’s deputies Thursday and told them that Paterson did not come home from a motorcycle ride, according to Boise County dispatch officials.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, deputies found Paterson’s body and his motorcycle down a steep embankment along Idaho 21 near milepost 18.5.

Deputies believe that Paterson was heading south toward Ada County when he lost control of his motorcycle, according to dispatch, and it went over an embankment.

Boise County officials said Paterson’s motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

