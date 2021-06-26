U.S. 95 closed north of Riggins after motorcycle crash; injuries reported, police say

U.S. 95 is closed in both directions north of Riggins after an afternoon crash involving a car and a motorcycle caused injuries, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred between Riggins and White Bird, near Lucile, about 2:21 p.m. Saturday, a Sheriff’s Office release stated.

The highway is closed while police prepare for a helicopter to land and transport the injured to a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear how many people were hurt or the severity of the injuries.

According to the release, the highway “will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.”

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Riggins Ambulance and the Life Flight Network headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.