Chemical spill at Boise’s Fairmont Pool sickens many. Residents told to stay inside.

Fairmont Pool was closed Friday after a pool-related chemical spill in a building.

Boise Police asked residents to avoid Fairmont Park and that general area on the West Bench on Friday afternoon because of a “hazmat situation” that turned out to be a chemical spill at Fairmont Pool.

The exact chemical was not identified, but Paul Roberts, division chief for the Boise Fire Department special operations section, said that it could be called “pool-related” and that it occurred at a maintenance building.

Authorities said 28 people who had been at the pool were reporting symptoms of exposure and being treated, and five people had been taken to hospitals with “respiratory concerns.”

Police responded to the incident on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department sent a few minutes before 2 p.m. Roberts said the spill occurred at about 1 p.m.

“Please avoid the area,” the tweet read, noting that police have blocked entry to West Northview between North Milwaukee Street and North Cole Road.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” for a two-block area surrounding the park and pool, meaning residents were urged to stay indoors to avoid possible exposure.

Please avoid the area around Fairmont Park as crews respond to a hazmat situation on the 7000 block of W. Northview St. Officers have blocked access to Northview from Milwaukee to Cole as crews work to clear any hazards and clean up the area. pic.twitter.com/W0EXab2hXG — Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 25, 2021

The Boise Fire Department responded along with police, according to spokesperson Haley Williams.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.